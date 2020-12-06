Juventus already considering another former midfielder to replace Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo was made the manager of Juventus this season to the surprise of fans and pundits alike.

The former midfielder was expected to become the club’s next Zinedine Zidane or Pep Guardiola.

Unlike the two mentioned above, he didn’t spend too much time managing the youth teams of the Bianconeri, but the club thinks that it is a chance worth taking.

He is now overseeing an inconsistent start to this season as they look to win their 10th consecutive league title as well as to win the Champions League.

The Bianconeri, however, don’t look so good at the moment which is understandable because of the changes that they have had to go through.

Calciomercato.it is reporting that they are already looking at another of their former midfielders to replace Pirlo if he doesn’t meet their goals for this season.

The report claims Juve is casting an eye over Zidane as he struggles at Real Madrid.

It says that Zidane might be fired this season and if Pirlo doesn’t end his first campaign well, and Zidane gets fired, they will make the Frenchman their next manager.

For now, Pirlo has the club’s full backing.