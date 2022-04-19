Juventus already has a player lined up to sign in 2024

Juventus missed a chance to sign Gigio Donnarumma in the summer after the Euro 2020 winner left AC Milan as a free agent.

With Mino Raiola as his agent, Juve always had a good chance of becoming his next club.

However, PSG showed more interest and won the race for his signature in the last summer transfer window.

The Azzurri number one is still battling to become the first choice in Paris, and several reports have linked him with a move back to Italy with Juventus.

Some claim Juve wants him as soon as next season. However, Tuttomercatoweb has revealed when he can come to the Allianz Stadium.

The report admits the Bianconeri are thinking about signing him, but it is not an operation they will carry out soon.

It claims they have pencilled him down as one of the players that will join them in 2024.

Donnarumma is one of the finest goalkeepers in the world and it would have been great to have him in our squad now.

However, the Italian goalie has chosen another team, and we can only plan to sign him again in the future.

By 2024, Wojciech Szczęsny would be close to retiring, and Donnarumma can take over from him.