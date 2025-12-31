There is growing interest in Fabio Miretti, and Juventus could sell the midfielder in the coming days. He has returned from injury and demonstrated that he can be a valuable asset for any Serie A club, but the Bianconeri are keen to retain him.

However, every player has a price, and Juventus need to make sales before pursuing some of the targets they have shortlisted. The men at the Allianz Stadium are focused on strengthening their squad, meaning that if Miretti departs, the club will need to find a replacement to maintain balance in midfield.

Juventus Prepare for Potential Departure

With that in mind, Juventus have already identified a potential replacement. According to Il Bianconero, they aim to sign Lazar Samardzic from Atalanta if the player is added to their squad. Samardzic, who has previously been limited in opportunities at La Dea, was also pursued by Juventus during his time at Udinese.

The 21-year-old would welcome the chance to play for the Old Lady, but any move will depend on Juventus reaching an agreement with Atalanta and on Miretti’s future. The club has already set an asking price for Miretti and has made it clear that they would only sanction a transfer if their valuation is met.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Balancing Squad Strength and Transfers

Juventus’ careful approach reflects their ambition to remain competitive in Serie A while also managing the business side of the squad. Any sale of Miretti would be weighed against the need to maintain midfield strength and ensure that the team can challenge for both domestic and European honours.

If an agreement can be reached, Samardzic would provide a promising alternative, offering youthful energy and technical ability to bolster the Juventus midfield. The club will continue to evaluate all options carefully as they work to strengthen the squad and prepare for the season ahead.