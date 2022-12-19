Juventus already has a ready made Chiesa replacement

Juventus has missed Federico Chiesa for much of this season after he suffered a serious injury at the start of this year and only returned to the team just before the World Cup break.

He recently suffered a setback on his comeback after taking a hit in training, and Juve must keep playing without him.

Filip Kostic can also play on the left side of attack and has done well when he wears white and black since he moved to Turin in the last transfer window.

However, the Serbian is not the man Juve will consider the ideal alternative or replacement for the stricken Chiesa.

The Bianconeri recently promoted Samuel Iling-Junior from their youth team, and the Englishman has been in superb form for them.

Calciomercato considers him the man they can rely on until they can fully recover Chiesa. They write:

“Waiting for Federico Chiesa to be fully available full time ( it is absolutely normal at this stage to incur small fatigue pit stops ) Juventus, however, can really rely on Iling Junior, the promising Juventus footballer who has not yet turned 20 but who has already bullied the football that counts.

“The young Englishman, a product of the Chelsea nursery, seems to really have another gear compared to his peers and beyond and can really represent a first-level alternative for Allegri, especially until 100% can be counted on Chiesa.”

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior has been in brilliant form every time he steps on the field for us, and it is a clear sign that he is a top talent in the making.

Thankfully, he has reportedly agreed to the terms of a new deal, which is a good sign that he will offer us even more value in the next few seasons.