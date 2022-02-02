Juventus already has a replacement for De Ligt and will sell the Dutchman in the summer

Juventus signed Federico Gatti is a somewhat surprising move in the last transfer window.

The Turin-born star has to make a leap from Serie B to the Allianz Stadium when he returns from his loan spell at Frosinone at the end of this season.

Very few Juventus fans knew about him before he joined their beloved club, but that could all change next season.

The Bianconeri have some of the finest defenders in Serie A in their squad now, but they could lose Matthijs de Ligt in the summer.

The Dutchman is represented by Mino Raiola, who likes to move his players around.

Tuttojuve says Juventus is prepared to cash in on him when the transfer window reopens.

If they receive an offer that is close to 100m euros, they will sell the former Ajax man.

One reason for this decision is that they are very confident in the ability of Gatti and believe he would seamlessly fit into their first team from next season.

Juve would have watched Gatti enough to believe he is good enough to replace de Ligt.

However, one certain thing is that we will only keep the Dutchman if he wants to stay.

Raiola has already started flirting with the idea of the defender leaving the Allianz Stadium, and it is only smart that we plan against that happening.

It would be interesting to see how Gatti performs for the rest of this season, with more Juve fans now expected to keep tabs on him now.