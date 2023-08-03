Juventus is actively pursuing Romelu Lukaku as their top striker target, aiming to bolster their options at the Allianz Stadium under the guidance of Max Allegri. Allegri’s efforts to optimise Dusan Vlahovic’s performance since his return to the club have not yielded the desired results.

In an attempt to secure Lukaku, who played a pivotal role in Inter’s 2021 league victory, Juventus is open to a potential swap involving Vlahovic. However, negotiations for Lukaku are progressing slower than expected, and there is a risk of the deal collapsing if the two clubs cannot reach a compromise.

Acknowledging this possibility, Juventus has identified an alternative solution, considering Alvaro Morata as an ideal option, reports Tuttomercatoweb. In the event that a deal for Lukaku cannot be finalised, Juventus is prepared to pursue Morata as a viable alternative to bolster their attacking lineup.

Juve FC Says

Morata has played for us before and was a successful player during his first spell under Max Allegri.

He is one man most of our fans love, but he struggled in his second spell at the club and might not be better than Vlahovic.

The best situation would be for us to secure an agreement for Lukaku and offload Vlahovic for good.