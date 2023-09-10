Juventus had a strong interest in signing Alvaro Morata during the last transfer window, and the Spanish striker was reportedly open to a third spell at the club. However, any potential move for Morata to Juventus was contingent on the sale of another striker, specifically Moise Kean. Unfortunately for Juventus, Kean did not make a move, and Morata remained at Atletico Madrid.

Juventus’ interest in Morata has not waned, but they face significant competition for his signature. Apart from competition from other top European and Italian clubs, there was an offer from a club in Saudi Arabia willing to pay Morata €40 million per season reports Tuttomercatoweb. However, Morata is said to prefer staying in Europe as he aims to play in Euro 2024.

It is expected that the Saudi club will continue to pursue Morata when his current term ends, and Juventus will likely face strong competition from other clubs in their efforts to secure his signature.

Juve FC Says

Morata did well for us when he was with us previously and most fans would welcome him back to the Allianz Stadium.

However, we cannot compete against a salary of 40m euros per season. The only reason he would join us is if he wants to remain in Europe.