Juventus faces a mounting defensive crisis as both Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal are now sidelined with long-term injuries. Cabal’s recent injury, sustained during training with the Colombian national team, has only added to the defensive challenges that manager Thiago Motta must navigate this season. The Bianconeri now have no choice but to assess their options carefully, particularly with the January transfer window approaching.

Juventus had been preparing to make a single defensive addition in January to cover for Bremer, who was already confirmed as a long-term absentee. However, Cabal’s unexpected setback has intensified the need for reinforcement. According to Tuttojuve, internal discussions within Juventus have recently shifted, as they now face the challenge of addressing both absences without significant investment. While the club remains focused on signing one experienced defender, Cabal’s absence has led them to explore options within their existing squad.

One of the names surfacing in these conversations is Jonas Rouhi, a promising talent from Juventus’ Next Gen squad. The young Swedish defender has been a regular on the bench since Motta’s arrival, and the club sees potential in him to fill the void left by Cabal’s injury. This approach is a calculated one; Juventus understands that signing two high-quality defenders in the January market would be challenging and potentially disruptive to their transfer plans for the summer.

Relying on Rouhi presents Juventus with both risks and opportunities. The decision to promote him reflects the club’s confidence in its youth development strategy, which has produced several capable players over recent years. Trusting a young player like Rouhi with increased responsibilities could accelerate his development and provide depth without forcing Juventus into an urgent, high-stakes signing.

Juventus’ approach emphasises prudence and resourcefulness in light of the injury crisis. If Rouhi rises to the occasion, Juventus could benefit immensely, not only this season but in future campaigns.