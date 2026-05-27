Juventus has already begun making plans for the summer as the club looks to become more competitive during the 2026/2027 season following its failure to qualify for the Champions League this term.

The men in black and white experienced a disrupted summer in 2025 because of their participation in the Club World Cup, and a similar situation could affect their preparations again this year due to the international calendar and player commitments during the off-season period.

Juventus Prepare for Busy Summer

The World Cup is taking place this summer, and Juventus will have several players representing their national teams in the tournament. As a result, some members of the squad may not return for pre-season training at the same time as the rest of the group depending on how far their countries progress in the competition.

Despite those challenges, Juventus has still organised several friendly matches as part of its preparations for the upcoming campaign. The club hopes the fixtures will help improve fitness, tactical organisation, and chemistry within the squad before competitive football resumes later in the year.

Pre-Season Fixtures Confirmed

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus will face Basel on July 18 at St. Jakob Park in Basel, Switzerland as part of their pre-season schedule before travelling for additional high-profile matches later in the summer.

The Bianconeri will then play Chelsea on August 5 in Hong Kong, China, before facing Inter Milan in Perth, Australia on August 8. Their final scheduled friendly will come against Palermo on August 11 at the same venue as Juventus continue building towards the new season.

These fixtures are expected to provide valuable preparation against strong opposition and allow the coaching staff to assess the squad before the campaign begins. Juventus will be determined to re-establish themselves among the leading sides competing for the league title next term after the disappointment of missing out on Champions League qualification this season.

Strong performances during pre-season could also help build confidence and momentum within the squad as the club attempts to return to competing consistently at the highest level of Italian football once again.