Last summer, Juventus were hellbent on adding a new deep-lying playmaker and spent several months chasing Paris Saint-Germain’s Leandro Paredes.

In the end, the Bianconeri secured the signing of their longtime target, but the results on the pitch have been disappointing thus far.

The 28-year-old hasn’t been able to impress in the Regista role, and Manuel Locatelli took his starting spot once he retuned from injury.

Apparently, the club no longer have the obligation to buy the Argentine following the club’s disastrous Champions League exit (qualification to the knockout stages was one of the conditions to activate the buyout clause).

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus are no longer eager to maintain Paredes beyond the current campaign.

Moreover, the club might opt to replace him with one or two youngsters who are currently out on loan. Of course we’re talking about Nicolò Rovella and Filippo Ranocchia who are both developing their skills at Monza this season.

Following the exploits of Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli, we can expect Juventus to be more encouraged when it comes to trusting young players.

When it comes to replacing Paredes, Rovella would be an apt alternative since he’s accustomed to playing in deep role.

This season, the former Genoa man has cemented himself as regular starter at Monza, while Ranocchia often appears as a substitute.