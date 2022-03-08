Juventus already knows the managers who can replace Allegri

Max Allegri returned to Juventus at the start of the season, two campaigns after the club had allowed him to leave.

Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo managed the club in his absence, but they struggled to make an impact that is different from what Allegri had done in his first stint at the club.

The Bianconeri has brought him back so he can win more titles for the club again.

However, his return has not gone to plan, and he might not stay at the club for long.

Fichajes.net is speculating that Juventus has already lined up two replacements for him.

The report claims the Bianconeri have an eye on Zinedine Zidane and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

Zidane is a former Juve player, and he did great as a manager of Real Madrid, helping them win multiple Champions League titles.

The Frenchman has been unattached since he left the club and might be excited about the prospect of returning to his former side.

Klopp’s Liverpool deal expires in 2024, and the German is likely to leave the English club.

If that happens, he could agree to join Juve, but that will probably be when his current Liverpool deal has expired.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been one of our best managers, but he would need to keep winning titles to keep his job.

As his team struggles, even he would understand that he can be replaced in the dugout unless things change.

However, it seems he would be given more time on the Juve bench than the likes of Sarri and Pirlo had.