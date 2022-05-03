Juventus already laying plans for Allegri’s dream signing

After securing their spot in next season’s edition of the Champions League, Juventus can now start laying concrete plans for the next summer transfer market.

While the arrival of Manuel Locatelli has proven to be an important addition, the former Sassuolo man hasn’t exactly been decisive on the pitch.

Therefore, the Bianconeri need a more significant purchase to bolster the middle of the pitch, and Max Allegri knows exactly what he wants.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus manager’s dream signing is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian powerhouse could be finally on his way out of Lazio this summer.

This season, the 27-year-old has already hit double figures in terms of goals and assists registered in Serie A. He has a contract until 2024, and Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito won’t let him leave on the cheap.

The capital club is only willing to part ways with the star midfielder for a major offer that would allow Maurizio Sarri to rebuild his squad.

The source believes that Juventus are ready to splash up to 70 million euros for SMS while offering him a contract worth 4 millions per season.

The report adds that the Bianconeri have already contacted the player’s agent Mateja Kezman. The pink newspaper also claims that Sergej would love to reunite in the same city with his younger brother Vanja who plays for Torino.

Finally, the source explains that Allegri is a major fan of Milinkovic-Savic because Juventus haven’t possessed a midfielder of this caliber since the departure of Paul Pogba in 2016.