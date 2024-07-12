Juventus were the favourites to sign Riccardo Calafiori at the end of last season as the defender dazzled for Bologna.

The Bianconeri had followed him all year and were impressed with his performances, and he was also looking forward to playing for them.

However, after he went to Euro 2024 and delivered some of the best performances by any player, winning the fight for his signature became tough.

Arsenal now leads the race, and the defender has already agreed on personal terms with the Premier League club.

The Gunners are widely considered to have stolen a march on Juventus to sign Calafiori, but a report on Tuttojuve claims the Old Lady had already left the race for his signature before Arsenal showed interest.

This is because Bologna has been firm on their demands, insisting from the beginning that he will cost 50 million euros to his next club.

The Bianconeri wanted to pay far less, and Bologna’s refusal led Juve to focus on other players.

Arsenal is now expected to pay that fee, even though both parties have been locked in talks regarding the amount for a long time.

Juve FC Says

We did the right thing by not allowing them to force us to overpay for Calafiori, and there are cheaper alternatives on the market.