Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic are reportedly set to part ways at the end of the season after three and a half years.

The Bianconeri signed the Serbian from Fiorentina in January 2022 for a whopping 80 million euros. They also granted him a lucrative contract that includes a hefty loyalty bonus. Hence, his salary has been on the rise with every passing season. The striker is set to earn 12 million euros in his final contractual year, making him the highest-paid Serie A player.

However, Vlahovic has hardly been able to justify these large figures. The 25-year-old was initially identified as the best-rising centre-forward in Europe not named Erling Haaland.

Sadly, the Partizan youth product hasn’t developped as Juventus fans were hoping, as he’s been struggling for goals and form for years.

Dusan Vlahovic heading to the exit door?

Getty Images

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Serie A giants have decided to put the attacker on the transfer list next summer.

In addition to the striker’s underwhelming form, this decision is also driven by his contract situation.

The Serbian’s deal will expire in the summer of 2026, and the two parties haven’t been able to find a breakthrough in their contract talks.

Selling Vlahovic is the ultimate solution for Juventus

In recent days, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli insisted that the club shares a good rapport with Vlahovic and his agent, Darko Ristic. However, this hasn’t borne any concrete improvement in their renewal negotiations.

The Serie A giants have been hoping to spread his hefty salary over a longer period, pushing back the deadline by a year or two, but the player and his entourage haven’t obliged.

Therefore, the Bianconeri now firmly believe that selling the attacker in the summer, albeit for a relatively low figure, would be the most sensible solution based on the circumstances.