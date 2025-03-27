While the fans might be dreaming of new signings in the summer, Juventus are already impeded by their previous commitments.

Last summer, the club’s Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, conducted his first real transfer campaign after taking charge at Continassa. He ended up signing nine new players in a major summer overhaul that cost the club circa €180 million.

Moreover, the Bianconeri went on to sign another four players in January, thus raising the overall cost to €234 million.

Sadly for Juventus, these hefty figures haven’t exactly yielded success on the pitch. The club has been enduring a miserable campaign, thus prompting the club to sack Thiago Motta last Sunday and replace him with Igor Tudor in the hopes of restoring their lost pride.

While awaiting next summer, the Old Lady is being linked with a host of star names, including the likes of Victor Osimhen and Sandro Tonali.

However, IlBianconero notes that Juventus still have at least 80 million euros to splash on four players who are already among their ranks.

(Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

The first is Pierre Kalulu who is currently on loan from Milan. Juventus have long decided to exercise their option to buy the Frenchman, which will cost them 17 million between his transfer fee and bonuses.

Moreover, Michele Di Gregorio’s redemption will require another 15 million, while Nicolas Gonzalez will cost 30 million.

The Bianconeri are also determined to keep Francisco Conceicao, even though their initial agreement with Porto doesn’t include an option to buy. Nevertheless, Giuntoli has already guaranteed the Portuguese’s stay, but Juventus will have to spend 30 million euros to activate his release clause.

Therefore, unless the club secures Champions League football, it will be difficult to envision a busy transfer campaign for the Serie A giants who already have sizable amounts to settle just to maintain some of their current players.