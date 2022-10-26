Last night, Juventus looked like a team in shambles for the largest part of their Champions League encounter against Benfica.

However, the Italian club vastly improved following the introduction of young players in the second half, with Samuel Iling-Junior being chief amongst them.

The winger caused havoc on the left lane, and his crosses were behind the Old Lady’s late resurgence, even if the two goals scored weren’t enough to salvage the club’s European campaign.

Nonetheless, the Englishman has swiftly made a name for himself on the big stage, and the management surely took notice.

According to Sky Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are now working on extending the contract of Iling-Junior which is set to expire at the end of the season.

After developing within Chelsea’s youth products, the 19-year-old signed for Juventus in 2020, joining the club’s Primavera squad.

This summer, he became a part of Juventus Next Gen. He has made six Serie C appearances thus far, contributing with three goals and an assist.

Last Friday, he made his Serie A debut, making a late cameo during the win over Empoli, before making his maiden Champions League appearance last night.

The source claims that the club is hoping to push the expiry date until 2025.