Sadly for Juventus Women, they missed out on a spot in the UEFA Women’s Champions League after suffering a dramatic defeat in Frankfurt.

The Bianconere finished as runners-up in Serie A last season. After clinching five Scudetto titles in a row, Roma ended their winning dynasty.

Therefore, Joe Montemurro’s girls had to earn their place in the Champions League through playoffs.

The Italians took on Eintracht Frankfurt away from home. As La Gazzetta dello Sport details, Sofia Cantore pounced on the rebound to put Juventus ahead in the 48th minute.

However, the Turin-based club couldn’t maintain the lead, as the Germans equalized through Lara Prasnikar in the 66th minute.

The two sides then headed to extra-time but the result remained unchanged. So after 120 minutes or so of football, the teams resorted to penalty shootouts to break the tie.

After 14 shots, Frankfurt emerged victorious, scoring five of their seven shots, while Juve only converted four.

Lisa Boattin, Lina Sambrant, Cristiana Girelli and captain Sara Gama all scored for the Bianconeri. On the contrary, Estelle Cascarino, Lineth Beerensteyn and Paulina Nyström failed in their attempts.

So following this major European disappointment, the Bianconere can only turn their attention towards the domestic which kicks off next weekend.

This is similar case to Juve’s men team who also missed out on Champions League football this term, albeit due to different circumstances.