On Thursday, Manuel Locatelli put pen to paper, extending his Juventus contract until 2028.

The 25-year-old first arrived in Turin in the summer of 2021, completing an initial loan transfer with an obligation to buy from Sassuolo.

Slowly but surely, the Italian established himself as a pillar at the club and is now a commanding figure in the middle of the park.

Despite starting his career at Milan’s youth ranks, Locatelli had always reiterated his childhood passion for Juventus.

Therefore, penning a new long-term contract was certainly a joyous moment for the Euro 2020 winner.

The midfielder celebrated the occasion by describing Juventus as his home and pledges to give his all for the club.

“Juventus has always been home for me, always been a family matter and will always be part of my heart,” said Locatelli according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“I am honored and very happy with this renewal. I will give my all for these colors as I always have.”

The source also revealed some details from the new agreement.

The Italian midfielder has reportedly earned a slight pay rise. While his original contract at Juventus earned him 2.5 million euros per season as net wages, he will now be pocketing a salary of approximately 3 million.

This season, Locatelli has thus far started all of the club’s 11 Serie A fixtures. He contributed with a single goal and an assist.