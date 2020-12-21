Juventus American target gets an offer from Belgium

Bryan Reynolds has emerged as the next top talent from the MLS to attract the attention of top European teams.

The Texas-born 19 year old currently plays for FC Dallas where he has caught the attention of top European teams including Juventus

Following the successful transition of Alphonso Davies from the MLS to European football at Bayern Munich, European scouts are now paying attention to the North American talent pool.

Reynolds is now set to make the move to Europe, but Juventus will likely miss out on signing him.

AS Roma is another Italian team that is interested in signing him, but they are not the competition that Juventus needs to pay attention to.

Sky Sports via Calciomercato reports that Club Brugge has already made an offer for his signature as they look to win the race.

It says that the defender already has an offer of around 7m euros to consider from the Belgians.

Juve is one of the biggest teams in Europe and you’d expect him to choose them over moving to the Belgian Pro League, but the Bianconeri will have to make him an offer before he can join them.

It remains unclear if they will put in a rival bid, it is also not known if he would accept the offer on the table now.