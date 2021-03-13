Juventus among five top clubs interested in Haaland

Saying that Erling Braut Halaand is a wanted man would be the understatement of the year.

Alongside Kylian Mbappé, the Norwegian has been tipped to become the biggest star in world football in the future.

Whilst prizing away the Frenchman from Paris Saint Germain would definitely be a tough task, as the Ligue 1 champions are one of the richest clubs in the world, Borussia Dortmund are unlikely to maintain their grip on the big striker for long.

The Germans bought Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020 for just 20 million euros.

With the former Molde player now valued at around 110 millions, BVB are set to make a huge profit on their investment.

According to the Daily Mail (via Calciomercato), Juventus are among five elite European clubs interested in the signature of the 20-year-old.

The Old Lady’s competitors in the glamorous race are Manchester United, PSG, and the Spanish pair of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The French champions would be hoping to unite Haaland and Mbappé within one club, whilst the Red Devils will try to persuade the number 9 to join them throughout his compatriot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who’s currently at the helm of the club.

However, the Bianconeri could have one thing going in their favor in the race, that is their amicable relationship with the player’s agent Mino Raiola.

The Italo-Dutch super agent used to represent current Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved back in the day.

Nonetheless, it must be said that the club’s current financial troubles could make this move a little too complicated.