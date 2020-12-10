Juventus among Italians teams looking to sign Brazilian talent

The agent of Marcos Paulo claims that Juventus is one of the Italian teams looking to sign the Flamengo man.

The 19-year-old is one of the finest young players in the Brazilian league at the moment and he has been tipped to have a fine career in Europe.

The teenager has been likened to a hybrid of Rivaldo and Paulo Dybala and he could be on his way to Europe at the end of this season.

This is because Football Italia claims that his current deal will expire in the summer, making him an attractive proposition to European teams.

His agent, Frederico Pena spoke to FCInternews recently and he admitted that the player would have moved to Europe earlier, but the coronavirus pandemic stopped it.

He also confirmed that Juventus alongside Inter Milan have an interest in his signature.

Conveniently, he has a Portuguese passport and his agent adds that the player hasn’t decided if he wants to sign a new contract with his current team or not.

“At this stage none can negotiate only with the player without the permission of the club. I can say that in the past years we had talks with the Nerazzurri but also with Milan and Juventus,” Frederico Pena told told FCInterNews

“He has a Portuguese passport and it’s It is normal that with his characteristics he attracts the interest of several clubs. We’ll see what happens,” he continued.

“Inter are among the top ten clubs in the world, Fluminense didn’t sell Marcos Paulo last season because of COVID, we need to understand what will happen now. We have to see if the player wants to sign a new contract or wait, I am on good terms with Fluminense.

“It is not an easy choice, a low bid could arrive in January, the club will have to make a decision. It will not be easy, both for the potential of the player and for the economic conditions of the club.

“The player comes through the club’s academy and for this reason we could sign a contract extension, we don’t know what can happen. Sometimes, on a psychological level, it is better to change club through a proper transfer and not as a free agent, the next few months will be decisive,” he added.

“Marcos Paulo is not a classic centre forward nor a winger, he is a support striker who gives his best behind a centre forward.

“If he played for Inter, he would be perfect to support [Romelu] Lukaku. In my opinion it is a mix, with due proportions, of a hypothetical combination of skill between [Paulo] Dybala and Rivaldo.”