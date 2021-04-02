Juventus among teams keen on Liverpool contract rebel

Juventus is one of the teams looking to sign Liverpool midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman has been at Anfield for five years, but a contract standoff means he will not be staying at the English champions beyond this campaign.

His representatives and the club have struggled to agree on an extension and Marca via Football Italia says the midfielder has confirmed he won’t be remaining at Anfield.

With the Reds prepared to lose him when the transfer window reopens, several teams have become interested in his signature.

Barcelona has been the overwhelming favourites for some time now, however, the report says the Spaniards are facing competition from Juventus.

The Bianconeri’s midfield has been poor in this campaign and that is part of the reason they have struggled in most competitions.

Wijnaldum has been a key part of Liverpool’s recent success and has helped them win the Premier League and Champions League.

He most memorably scored a brace as they beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield after being 3-0 down from the first leg.

The Dutchman is also being targeted by Chelsea and PSG.

Juve is expected to sell the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey, the Liverpool man will represent a serious upgrade to both players.