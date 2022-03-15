Juventus among the Italian clubs competing for Real Madrid midfielder

Juventus has been linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder, Dani Ceballos.

The former Arsenal loanee has rarely played this season because of a long-term injury.

Even when he is fit, he would struggle to get enough playing chances because of the quality of the players ahead of him in the pecking order.

He is now set to leave Madrid, but will he love to play in Italy?

Calciomercato.it says AC Milan has a serious interest in his signature and Juventus also wants him.

Both clubs will now battle in the transfer market to secure the signature of the Spain international.

Juve FC Says

Ceballos didn’t do so well in his second loan spell at Arsenal last season, but the Spanish midfielder is talented.

He might do better in Italy, but he doesn’t have a convincing CV worth making a move for.

Juve can make him a squad member, but we already have enough midfielders as just members of the group.

We need to sign only the players that will make instant contributions to our achievements now.

Because we are evolving well and the wrong players will take us back to when we struggled to win matches.