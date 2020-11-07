Juventus among the teams interested in former Inter Milan star

Mauro Icardi is eyeing a return to the Italian top-flight just a few months after he made his initial loan deal to PSG from Inter Milan permanent and Juventus are one of the teams interested in his signature, Todofichajes is reporting.

The Argentinean made a name for himself in the Italian top flight with Inter and he was one of the deadliest strikers in Europe during his time at the San Siro.

He has also been in fine form at PSG, which prompted the French champions to exercise their option of making his move to the Parc des Princes permanent.

However, he is currently sidelined with an injury, and in his absence former Juventus teenager, Moise Kean has been in fine goalscoring form.

Kean joined PSG on loan for the rest of the season, and he has been repaying the faith shown in him with goals.

His form will make it difficult for Icardi to play when the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe return from injury and the report claims that he is now eyeing a return to Italy.

It claims that Icardi is being targeted by the fierce rivals of his former side, AC Milan, but the Milan side faces serious competition from Juventus for his signature.