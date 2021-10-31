Juventus among three European giants who hope to sign Pogba for free

As the days pass by, Paul Pogba’s second stint at Manchester United appears to be reaching a familiar ending.

In 2012, the Frenchman left the club as a free agent to join Juventus, where he managed to cement himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Following four successful years in Turin, the midfielder sealed a return to Old Trafford for a world-record transfer fee.

However, his second period with the Premier League giants has witnessed several ups and downs, including some rifts with the club’s supporters.

With the 28-year-old’s contract set to expire by the end of the season, the Telegraph (via TuttoJuve) believes that he’ll likely end up leaving as a free agent, yet again.

The report names the three clubs that are mostly interested in landing his services. A return to Juventus is obviously on the cards, but the Old Lady will face some stern competition from Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain.

Juve FC say

This transfer saga has been dragging for years, but this summer should be the moment of truth.

Unless he decides to make a U-turn and extend his time with Man United, Pogba will have to decide his next destination.

The France international could be happy to rekindle his relationship with Juventus, but he could also be tempted to try greener pastures.

But at the end of the day, money could be the most decisive factor, especially when agent Mino Raiola is involved.