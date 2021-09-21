Juventus amongst a host of top European clubs who are tracking Milan midfielder

In this day and age, free agency appears to be the new trend in football. We’ve seen a host of great players moving from one club to another this year after seeing their contracts expiring. The list includes the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and David Alaba.

For their part, Milan got the short end of the stick this summer in this regard, with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu both leaving the club as free agents. The giant goalkeeper joined a host of world class players at Paris Saint Germain, while the Turkey international made the short trip across town, joining Simone Inzaghi’s Inter.

And yet, the Rossoneri could be set for more headaches in this department, as their star midfielder, Franck Kessié, is thus far unwilling to renew his contract, which is set to expire by the end of the season.

Naturally, this situation has alerted a host top European clubs, who will be willing to meet the Ivorian’s contractual demands.

According to El Mundo Deportivo via TuttoJuve, PSG, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Barcelona and of course Juventus, are all interested in the services of “The President”.

The Bianconeri are notoriously known for their strategy of signing players on Bosman deals, but amidst their current financial troubles, it’s hard to see the Italian club offering better contractual terms than the giant Premier sides or the mighty PSG.