Juventus amongst host of potential suitors for Chelsea star

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is expected to quit the club in the coming window having fallen out of favour in West London.

The German international has fallen behind favoured pairing Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva this term, while both Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori are also available.

Juventus are reported in TuttoSport (who cite Bild as their source for information) to be amongst a host of possible destinations for the 27 year-old, alongside AC Milan, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, and our defence is one position we are in need of additions.

Our side has been forced to field Danilo as a centre-back on more than one occasion this term, with all of Giorgio Chiellini, Leo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt and Merih Demiral having been sidelined at times this term.

In fact, both Leo and Chiellini have been missing on and off with various different issues, and while they remain integral squad members and captains amongst our crop, age may well be creeping up on them.

Rudiger could well offer our squad experience, from the international, European and Serie A stages, as well as being known as a steady performer at the back, and could be the ideal addition to help De Ligt and Demiral going forwards.

With just one league appearance for Chelsea this term, you would imagine that he would not be hard to convince of such a move away from his current surroundings.

Should he be high on our wishlist come January?

Patrick