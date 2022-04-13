Juventus amongst the clubs interested in Parma starlet

Despite the club’s relegation to Serie B at the end of the previous campaign, Parma is still producing some interesting talent that is catching the attention of the big Serie A boys.

According to El Mundo Deportivo via TuttoJuve, Juventus, Milan and Atalanta are all keeping tabs on the Crusaders’ young sensation, Adrian Bernabé.

The 20-year-old mainly operates as a central midfielder, but occasionally features on the left flank. This season, he has thus far scored five goals in his 13 Serie B appearances.

The Spaniard started his development as a youth product in Barcelona’s infamous La Masia academy. In 2018, he made the switch to Manchester City where he mostly featured for the U-23 side.

The youngster failed to fulfill his promise in England, so he decided to make the move to Parma last summer in the hopes of reigniting his once-promising career.

After initially struggling with an injury, Bernabé is playing prominently and beginning to showcase his vast talent.

Aside from the Italian trio mentioned above, the source claims that foreign clubs are also monitoring the situation.

Juve FC say

Although the Spanish youngster is definitely a talent to keep an eye on, Juventus already have their own young midfielders who are impressing in Serie B.

Chief among those is Nicolò Fagioli who is leading Cremonese’s charge towards a potential promotion.

So while adding new talent to the roster is never a bad idea, the Bianconeri must prioritize the starlets that have developed within the club’s walls, especially those who prove worthy of an opportunity.