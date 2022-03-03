Juventus amongst the clubs interested in unsettled Atletico Madrid midfielder

While Max Allegri has some physically-strong midfielders at his disposal, a piece remains missing in the middle of the park.

Since the start of the campaign, we’ve seen Paulo Dybala dropping back to support the play buildup, as the midfielders lack the ability to do so themselves.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could rekindle their interest in an old transfer target who can add an elegant touch to the team as well as an array of skills that have been sorely missed.

According to Todofichajes.com via TuttoJuve, the Italians are once again interested in Rodrigo De Paul.

The Argentine had been on the Old Lady’s agenda for quite some time, but he ended up making the switch from Udinese to Atletico Madrid last summer.

However, things haven’t been too smooth for the playmaker in the Spanish capital, as he’s struggling to find his best form and his natural playing position in Diego Simeone’s lineup.

Thus, Juventus could offer the 27-year-old an escape route by bringing him back to Italian football.

However, this remains easier said than done, as the Bianconeri would face competition from Inter in addition to some Premier League clubs who could enter the fray.

Juve FC say

Despite his struggles in Madrid, De Paul had already proven his prowess during his time in Serie A.

Even if Juventus fail to sign him in particular, a similar profile must be added to the squad in order to boost the team’s ability to create plays.