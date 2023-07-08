Juventus and AC Milan are battling for Danish forward

Juventus has expressed interest in Gustav Isaksen, the talented midfielder from Midtjylland, as they continue to strengthen their squad in the ongoing transfer window.

While the Bianconeri have already secured the signings of Arkadiusz Milik and Timothy Weah, they are actively pursuing further additions to their team.

Juventus aims to sell players who are considered surplus to requirements while also targeting individuals who can enhance the overall strength of their squad.

Gustav Isaksen has emerged as a player of interest, given his impressive performances at his current club. The 22-year-old Danish player primarily operates as a right winger, a position in which Juventus seeks improvement, particularly after losing Juan Cuadrado in recent weeks.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, AC Milan has also shown interest in Isaksen, setting the stage for a potential battle between the two Serie A giants for his signature.

Isaksen seems like an interesting player, but we already have too many youngsters and must sign some experienced players now.

If we continue to add youngsters to the group without a good balance with experienced stars, we might go trophyless again in the next campaign.

This is exactly what we do not want, so we must make the most of this summer window.