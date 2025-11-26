Bernardo Silva is expected to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, and Juventus have emerged as one of the clubs interested in securing his signature. The Portuguese midfielder has spent close to a decade at the Etihad and is approaching free agency, with no indication that either party intends to extend their partnership. His likely departure has opened the possibility of a move elsewhere, attracting considerable attention across Europe.

Silva’s Future in Europe

Several lucrative opportunities await him, including the prospect of a substantial financial package should he opt for a transfer to Saudi Arabia. An offer from the region is anticipated, and such a move would provide a significant payday. However, Silva has indicated in his message to Manchester City supporters that he wishes to remain in Europe, a stance that has reshaped the landscape of potential destinations.

This preference represents promising news for Juventus, who are actively searching for high-calibre players capable of bringing experience and leadership to their squad. Silva, with his extensive track record at the top level of European football, fits this profile perfectly. The men in black and white continue to evaluate seasoned professionals who can strengthen their team, and few possess the pedigree of the Portugal international. A move to Turin would give Juventus an immediate boost in both quality and consistency, making him a highly desirable addition.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Interest from Italian Rivals

However, competition for his signature in Serie A is expected to be strong. According to Il Bianconero, AC Milan is also interested in signing Silva, recognising his ability to elevate their midfield options. Both Italian clubs face a significant challenge in meeting the financial conditions required to complete such a transfer. Silva is among the highest earners in England, receiving around ten million euros per season, and matching or improving these terms would place considerable pressure on the wage structures of either potential destination.

Despite these obstacles, interest in Silva remains intense, and his decision is likely to influence the ambitions of several European clubs ahead of the forthcoming transfer window.