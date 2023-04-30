Juventus and AC Milan battling to sign Spanish talent

Ivan Fresneda is the subject of transfer interest from several European clubs after his fine season at Real Valladolid and Juventus is one of his suitors.

The Bianconeri have followed the youngster since he broke onto the scene and would be eager to make him the long-term replacement of Juan Cuadrado.

However, a move for the teenager is not straightforward, as Tuttomercatoweb reveals AC Milan also likes him.

The Milan side will battle Juve to bring him to Serie A, but both clubs face competition from teams in England like Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Juve FC Says

Fresneda has been one of the finest youngsters in Spanish football and continues to get game time at Valladolid.

The youngster is still just 18, so moving to Italy would be a major step up for him.

If we want him to feel comfortable picking us, we must set a plan to help him stay comfortable in Turin, which could include helping his family move down with him.

However, the crucial part of the operation we cannot ignore is the finances. Because Premier League clubs are interested, we risk paying a high transfer fee to add him to our squad.