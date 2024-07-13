Juventus has been linked with a surprise move for AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham as they search for a new striker to join their set up.

The Bianconeri have been busy during this transfer window, strengthening their squad and ensuring it is ready for the new season.

One name that has emerged as a target for them recently is Abraham, as AS Roma looks to offload the striker.

Abraham suffered a serious injury last year and has just recovered from it before the end of last season.

Roma is now looking to sell the striker, and Juve believes he could be an important player for their team.

However, they are not the only club interested in a move for him. A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals AC Milan is also keen to sign him.

They also need a striker and believe Abraham will do a fine job for them in Milan.

Both clubs will now compete to sign the former Chelsea striker, and it will be interesting to see who wins in the coming days.