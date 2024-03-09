Martin Zubimendi is anticipated to make a club change at the end of this season, with several top sides expressing interest in acquiring him.

The midfielder, in stellar form for both Real Sociedad and his national team in recent months, has attracted attention from prominent European clubs, including Arsenal and Barcelona. Juventus is also eyeing him as a potential addition to their midfield.

While the Bianconeri are aware that competing with other top European clubs for his signature won’t be easy, Calciomercato reveals that they face competition from a closer contender.

AC Milan is reportedly keen on Zubimendi, with the Rossoneri eager to bring him to Serie A. They are now challenging Juventus to become the Italian side that secures his services when the current campaign concludes.

Juve FC Says

Zubimendi is a terrific midfielder, which is the reason several top clubs are looking to add him to their squad.

Juve will be more worried about the competition from Arsenal and Barcelona over that of AC Milan because Juventus are a bigger Serie A side and should win the race against any Italian team.