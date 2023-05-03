Juventus and AC Milan set to battle it out for 21-year-old midfielder

Juventus has their eyes on a Lecce player ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Bianconeri are always attentive to the best talents around the country and Lecce’s Joan Gonzalez has caught their attention in recent weeks.

The midfielder was groomed at Barcelona before moving to Italy in 2021 and he has been a member of the Lecce first team since the start of this season.

As one of the finest players in his spot in their team, the 20-year-old is being targeted by Juve to join their squad.

Calciomercato reveals they continue to monitor him and will make their move for him in the summer if they believe he is now good enough to play for them.

Gonzalez has looked decent in this campaign which is impressive because it is his first in the Italian top flight.

Juve will help him to perform even better if he makes the switch, but we have several young midfielders on our books now and he might struggle to get the game time he wants immediately.

He might even be sent down to our Next Gen team, which the youngster would not like.