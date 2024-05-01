Scoring 25 league goals in 25 games in a top competition like the Bundesliga is a huge achievement, and that is exactly what Serhou Guirassy has accomplished for Stuttgart this season.

The striker has been one of the best players in Europe in his position, averaging one goal per game for Stuttgart.

The Bundesliga side is fortunate to have him in their squad and has been delighted with his performance so far.

However, they are aware that he will likely leave them at the end of this season, with several clubs showing interest.

Juventus will likely need a new striker at the end of this campaign as they keep their options open regarding the future of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

If either player leaves the club, Juventus will be in the market for a new goalscorer.

Guirassy is a player that Juventus admires, and he could be their main striker when the next campaign begins.

However, a report on Tuttojuve suggests that Juventus faces competition from AC Milan to sign him.

Milan has already lost Olivier Giroud and will be looking to sign a new goalscorer at the end of this season, making Guirassy an attractive option.

Juve FC Says

Guirassy has been brilliant in this campaign, and several clubs will show interest in his signature, which is normal.

We may lose out if we have to sell one of our current options before signing him because the best way to win the race is to act fast.