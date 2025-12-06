Atalanta sent Marco Palestra on loan to Cagliari to aid his development, but they may now face a genuine battle to keep hold of him. La Dea, long regarded as one of Europe’s most productive academies, has consistently produced top-level talent and refined a successful strategy of sending promising youngsters to smaller clubs for valuable minutes. This approach has helped shape several current first-team players, and Palestra is the latest prospect to benefit from that pathway.

Rising Interest in Palestra

The young attacker’s performances have not gone unnoticed, and a number of clubs have been scouting him throughout the season. Juventus, in particular, have monitored his progress closely over recent months and is increasingly convinced that he could become an ideal addition to their squad. The Bianconeri believe they already have sufficient information to judge him a potentially strong signing and may consider making an approach once his loan spell at Cagliari concludes.

However, Juventus are not alone in its admiration. According to TuttoJuve, AC Milan is also preparing to compete for the youngster’s signature and view him as one of the most exciting talents available. They have been keeping track of his development and would be ready to challenge Juventus if the Turin side were to step up their interest.

(Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Atalanta’s Growing Dilemma

The mounting attention surrounding Palestra places Atalanta in an increasingly difficult position. While they have always been open to allowing young players the space to grow, losing a talent of his calibre earlier than planned would be a significant blow. The club must now weigh the benefits of retaining him for their long-term project against the inevitable pressure from Italy’s traditional giants.

As interest intensifies, the coming months will reveal whether Atalanta can resist the advances of their rivals or if Palestra’s next step will take him away from Bergamo.