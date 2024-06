The Bianconeri have reached an agreement to replace him as their first choice with Michele di Gregorio, and the Monza goalkeeper should complete the transfer soon.

This means Szczęsny would be relegated to the bench as the second choice, which does not make much sense because he is one of the club’s top earners.

Juve was happy when Al Nassr showed interest, and the talks developed quickly, but they have now stalled.

Although the goalkeeper has agreed to a two-year deal worth around 20 million euros per season, the clubs cannot agree on his transfer fee.

Juve wants at least 5 million euros, but the Saudi Pro League side is offering just 3 million euros.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the transfer has now stalled, and both parties have not resumed talks.

This means the deal is on the verge of collapsing, and it will be interesting to see how it unfolds from now on.