Juventus and Allegri to discuss transfer plans – Who stays and who goes?

Juventus fans widely celebrated the return of Massimiliano Allegri to the club last week, and now its time for the manager to kickstart his work.

On Thursday, a meeting is set to take place between the 53-year-old and the club directors in order to layout the plans for the summer transfer market.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, the first knot to be solved is related to the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese still has one year left on his contract, but it remains to be seen whether or not the two parties intend to continue their journey together.

CR7 is sought after by his former club Manchester United, as well as Paris Saint Germain – at least according to the report.

On another note, Allegri’s return will help the case of several (if not all) members of the old guard, who served the club during his initial stint. Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi and Alvaro Morata are all set to remain at the club.

Moreover, Matthijs de Ligt should stay in Turin despite being the object of interest of some of the other Top clubs in European football.

On the other hand, Merih Demiral and Aaron Ramsey are reportedly on the market after failing to cement themselves as key members during their two seasons at the club.

Finally, Manuel Locatelli is tipped to be Allegri’s first signing this summer, whilst a new center forward is also in his sights.