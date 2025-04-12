Juventus and Arkadiusz Milik have reportedly reached an agreement to part ways at the end of the season, following a campaign marred entirely by injury for the Polish striker. This development comes after a disappointing year in which Milik failed to make a single appearance for the Bianconeri due to persistent fitness issues, ultimately forcing both parties to reevaluate their future together.

Milik had ended the previous season in strong form, contributing valuable goals and experience to the Juventus frontline. There was optimism surrounding his role in the squad heading into the new campaign. Unfortunately, during national team duty over the summer, Milik sustained a serious injury that not only ruled him out of Euro 2024 but also derailed his pre-season preparations with Juve. The timing of the injury could not have been worse for both the player and the club.

Juventus, under the assumption that Milik would recover in time for the start of the 2024/25 season, opted against signing a backup striker during the summer transfer window. This decision left them with limited attacking options, relying heavily on Dusan Vlahovic to lead the line. While Vlahovic has performed admirably, the lack of depth up front has proven costly at times, particularly in matches where squad rotation or a change in attacking approach could have made a difference.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, both Juventus and Milik have now accepted that a parting of ways would be in the best interest of everyone involved. Although his current contract runs until the summer of 2026, an agreement is expected to be reached that will facilitate his departure from the Allianz Stadium once the current campaign concludes. The details of the exit, whether it be a mutual termination, a transfer, or a loan with an obligation to buy, remain to be confirmed, but the writing appears to be on the wall.

From Juventus’ perspective, keeping an injured player with no guarantees of a return to fitness simply doesn’t make sense, as for Milik, the striker may look for a fresh start elsewhere, perhaps in a less physically demanding league or at a club willing to give him the time and resources to complete his recovery properly. The Polish forward still has a few years left in his career, and if he can overcome his fitness woes, he could yet make a valuable contribution elsewhere.

The situation is undoubtedly a disappointing one for both player and club. Milik was seen as a reliable option who brought experience, physicality, and a proven goal-scoring record. However, in football, availability is often the most important trait, and the harsh reality is that Juventus can no longer wait for a player who may never fully recover his past form.