Juventus and Arsenal cannot reach an agreement over loan deal

Arthur Melo could still leave Juventus for Arsenal this month, but the transfer is proving to be more complicated than we would have expected.

The midfielder is struggling to recapture his best form in Turin and wants to join the Premier League club.

Juve will do a deal, but their conditions must be met, and that seems to be an issue now.

Arsenal wants to sign him on an initial six-month loan deal, but Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia claims Juve wants him to move there on loan for at least 18 months with a buy option.

The Bianconeri also need to find a replacement for him, but that might not be an issue with the report suggesting Nicolo Rovella could be recalled from his loan at Genoa.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has been getting playing time in the last few weeks, but he still isn’t showing enough to suggest he can be an important player for us.

The former Barcelona man has the quality to be one of Europe’s best midfielders, but he can hardly show that under Max Allegri.

He probably needs a change of scenery to prove his worth, but we shouldn’t be bullied into sending him out on a short-term loan if we want more.