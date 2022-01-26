Raul de Tomas
Juventus and Arsenal competing for signature of La Liga attacker

January 26, 2022 - 2:45 pm

Juventus has been in the market for a new attacker for some time now.

They have targeted several strikers, including Dusan Vlahovic, who might make the move to Turin in the next few days.

However, a new report claims they have another striker target from La Liga who Arsenal also wants.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri has an interest in Espanyol man, Raul de Tomas.

The Spaniard has had a journeyman career having already impressed in Portugal with Benfica.

A transfer for Vlahovic is almost certain to happen, however, if it breaks down, Juve will turn to de Tomas.

Juve FC Says

Until a transfer is complete, it could still fail to go through. This means even although the odds are in Juve’s favour to sign Vlahovic, they could still miss out on him.

Therefore, it is smart to have alternative players, but is De Tomas good enough to play for Juve?

The Spain international has 12 goals and 2 assists from 23 competitive matches this season.

His numbers are not as good as that of Vlahovic, so it is probably better that we work hard to get the Serbian to the Allianz Stadium.

If we release Alvaro Morata following the arrival of Vlahovic, we could still add de Tomas to Max Allegri’s squad to give the manager enough attacking options.

