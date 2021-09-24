Weston McKennie
Juventus and Arsenal could swap midfielders soon

September 24, 2021 - 11:00 am

Arsenal could look to sign Weston McKennie from Juventus in the January transfer window in exchange for Granit Xhaka.

The American was one of Andrea Pirlo’s key players, but he has struggled to impress Massimiliano Allegri in this campaign.

His off-field problems have also not helped his chances of getting into the Juve team and he could be allowed to leave.

Granit Xhaka recently signed a contract extension at Arsenal, which effectively ruined his proposed transfer to AS Roma.

The Swiss midfielder is now set to leave the Gunners as his latest red card hasn’t impressed Mikel Arteta.

Reports in England via Calciomercato claim the Gunners will look to offer Xhaka to Juve in a swap deal for McKennie.

The Gunners are looking to beat their city rivals, Tottenham to the signature of the American.

Spurs have been linked with a move for McKennie since Fabio Paratici became their latest director of football.

However, the Premier League side couldn’t sign him in the last transfer window.

The midfielder’s struggles to play at Juve could make him available for transfer in the next transfer window, but Arsenal is now a serious contender for his signature too.

It is unclear if Max Allegri is a fan of Xhaka, but the Swiss midfielder could be a valuable squad member at Juve.

