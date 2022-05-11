Juventus and Arsenal to battle for wantaway EPL striker

In the past few months, news reports have been repeatedly tipping Gabriel Jesus with an exit from Manchester City.

The Brazilian made the switch from Palmeiras to the English champions in January 2017. But despite being a major threat in front of goal, Pep Guardiola constantly shifts him in and out of the starting lineup.

Moreover, the Citizens have announced the capture of Erling Haaland who will join the club next season. Therefore, the writing in on the wall for Jesus.

According to TuttoJuve, Man City have placed the Brazil international on the market, with Juventus and Arsenal both interested in his services.

The source adds that the Gunners are willing to splash 50 million euros for the player’s services, which is more than what the Old Lady can offer. However, the 24-year-old could be tempted to try his luck in Italian football.

This season, Jesus contributed in eight goals and nine assists in his 26 Premier League appearances. He also struck four times in the Champions League.

Juve FC say

While Juventus emerged victorious in their last two transfer battles against Arsenal (Manuel Locatelli and Dusan Vlahovic), the Gunners’ possible Champions League return would surely improve their stance.

Moreover, if the North Londoners are truly willing to splash the cash for the striker’s signature, then one would believe that they’ll have the upper hand in this one.