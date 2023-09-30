Reports suggest that Juventus and Arsenal are exploring the possibility of a swap deal in January involving two midfielders, a transaction that would be mutually beneficial for both clubs.

According to Calciomercatoweb, Arsenal holds a strong interest in securing the talents of Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman’s contract is due to expire in the summer of 2024, and Arsenal had initially aimed to secure his services on a free transfer.

However, the Premier League outfit faces competition from several other clubs, both domestically and internationally, in the pursuit of the 28-year-old midfielder.

In a bid to gain an advantage in the race for Rabiot, Arsenal is reportedly considering a swap deal with Juventus during the January transfer window. As part of this exchange, Arsenal would offer midfielder Jorginho.

Jorginho himself has been linked with a potential departure from the Emirates in recent months, with Juventus expressing interest in acquiring his services. Consequently, a swap deal involving Rabiot and Jorginho is under consideration.

If Juventus were to agree to such a swap, it could prove advantageous for both clubs. Arsenal would secure the services of Rabiot, a top-quality midfielder, while Juventus would acquire an experienced player well-versed in Italian football.

Juve FC Says

The potential swap deal involving Rabiot and Jorginho would probably favour Arsenal to a greater extent. Nevertheless, securing a player through a swap deal, rather than losing Rabiot on a free transfer next summer, could be viewed as a preferable option.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that parting with Rabiot would still be a setback for Juventus, considering that Jorginho is perceived as a less accomplished player. The primary objective here is likely to mitigate the potential loss, especially if the World Cup-winning French midfielder does not agree to a contract extension. In such a scenario, it makes sense for Juventus to pursue a deal that at least offers some compensation for the impending departure of Rabiot.