Strahinja Pavlović is currently drawing interest from Juventus, and they face competition from AS Roma in the race to secure his signature.

The 22-year-old, who plays as a centre-back, has been progressing well at the Austrian club known for its talent development.

As Juventus has shown improvement over the last two seasons, they recognise the need to continuously strengthen their squad with quality players.

Pavlović, a towering defender with the potential to be a significant asset in defense for the Bianconeri or any top European side, is currently valued at 25 million euros.

AS Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, also acknowledges Pavlović’s talent, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, they are prepared to compete with Juventus to secure his services.

Both clubs need new defenders, and Pavlović, given his age, represents a long-term investment in defensive reliability.

It remains unclear whether either club will make a move to sign him during the January transfer window or if they will wait until the end of the season.

Pavlović looks destined to play in a bigger league, and if we are serious about signing him, then we have to act fast to make it happen.