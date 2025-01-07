Juventus remains eager to strengthen their defensive line during this transfer window, and a new name has been added to their list of targets.

The Bianconeri have faced a season plagued by defensive injuries, and this transfer window presents an opportunity for them to bolster that area of their squad. Several high-profile players have reportedly caught the club’s eye, including Milan Skriniar and Fikayo Tomori. However, Juve is also looking at less well-known options, and one of them is Alberto Baio, who currently plays for Vitoria Guimaraes. The 21-year-old has impressed in the Portuguese league and on the European stage, drawing the attention of top clubs, including Juventus.

Baio’s performance against Fiorentina in Europe earlier this term particularly stood out, making Juventus more eager to secure his services. However, they face stiff competition from La Viola, with Calciomercato reporting that Fiorentina has already made several bids for the young defender. Despite the competition, Juventus remains the most attractive option for Baio, given their stature as the biggest club in Italy. If they make a serious approach, it is likely that the player would prefer a move to Turin over joining Fiorentina.

While Baio is still at an early stage of his career and has plenty of potential for future development, the question remains whether he can make an immediate impact at Juventus. The club is in need of players who can contribute right away, as they face a crucial period in the season. Juventus’ focus this month is not solely on long-term investments but on strengthening the squad for the next six months.

The pursuit of Baio highlights Juventus’ strategy of addressing immediate needs while also considering future potential. Whether the young defender will be able to adapt quickly to the demands of playing for a top club like Juventus remains to be seen, but if the Bianconeri manage to land him, they will be hoping for a swift return on their investment.