Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw by AS Roma this evening, as Igor Tudor failed to secure victory in his second match in charge.

Following a win against Genoa, Tudor had raised expectations and passed his first test as Juventus manager. However, the game against AS Roma was a much tougher challenge and the match that everyone wanted to see whether he could win.

He has the trust of his players, and they started the game with confidence, pushing the action towards the AS Roma goal.

After Nicolas Gonzalez and Stephan El Shaarawy both missed opportunities, Manuel Locatelli opened the scoring for the Bianconeri. It was an excellent strike, sending a message to his critics that he was ready to help Tudor succeed.

The game played out as tactically anticipated, with Claudio Ranieri determined not to allow Juventus an easy win over his team. He introduced Eldor Shomurodov at halftime, and the striker equalised less than five minutes after the restart.

Juve had to find another goal to prove that their opener was not a fluke and that they had what it took to win an important match. However, Roma was determined not to fall behind again, resulting in a game where both teams continually denied each other clear-cut chances. In the end, both teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.