Juventus are on the brink of completing their transfer for Douglas Luiz, as the Brazilian midfielder appears poised to begin his time in Turin.

Juve are focused on enhancing their squad in preparation for Thiago Motta’s tenure as manager.

Luiz emerged as a key transfer target for Juventus several weeks ago, and their interest has intensified since then.

All parties involved are eager for the deal to go through, including the two players Juventus are sending to Aston Villa as part of the swap deal for Luiz’s signature.

Samuel Iling-Junior and Weston McKennie will move from Juventus to Villa, along with €20 million. Fans have been eagerly anticipating confirmation of the transfer.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus and Villa are now conducting final checks on the documents after reaching an agreement for Luiz’s transfer.

Everyone is prepared to sign and finalise the deal, which could be completed within the next few hours.

Juve FC Says

Luiz has been in fantastic form and signing him will hand Motta one more exciting option in midfield.

He had a fantastic season at Aston Villa, helping them to qualify for the Champions League, we expect him to achieve more on our team.