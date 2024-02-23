Mario Hermoso remains on Juventus’ radar as the Bianconeri seek to strengthen their left-back position. With Alex Sandro set to leave at the end of the season, Juventus is in search of a replacement for the Brazilian defender.

Hermoso is among several names on Juventus’ list, and the Atletico Madrid defender stands out as one of their primary targets. Juventus is actively monitoring his contract situation in Madrid, where Atletico is working to secure him on a new deal.

However, indications suggest that the defender might leave as a free agent in the summer, aligning with Juventus’ preference. Despite their interest, the competition for Hermoso’s signature has intensified.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Aston Villa is also eyeing the defender to bolster their squad, with Unai Emery expressing keen interest in working with him. Aston Villa, as a Premier League side, is known for its ambition and is determined to outpace Juventus and other suitors in securing Hermoso for their squad.

Juve FC Says

Villa is pushing to finish this season in the Champions League places in England, so they might be in a position to beat us and sign Hermoso in the summer.

The defender will go where he gets the best offer, and Premier League sides are some of the richest in Europe.